The documentary "Carwash" directed by Mohsen Sakha has managed to enter the competition section of the 12th Global Kurdish Film Festival in the UK.

This cinematic event has been started on April 15 and will continue until April 27, 2021, in London.

Carwash depicts some aspects of the life of an animal-lover couple who live in the city of Marivan, in western Iran.

