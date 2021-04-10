  1. World
  2. Middle East
Apr 10, 2021, 8:58 AM

Zionist regime's spy drone shot down in Gaza

Zionist regime's spy drone shot down in Gaza

TEHRAN, Apr. 10 (MNA) – According to Palestinian media, a spy drone belonging to the Zionist regime’s army has been shot down by Palestinian Resistance forces.

A spy drone belonging to the Zionist regime’s army, which was gathering information over the Gaza Strip, was shot down at the initiative of the Palestinian Resistance forces.

The drone is said to have been flying in the airspace east of Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip.

The Zionist Air Force frequently uses drones to spy on the positions and fortifications of the Resistance forces in the Gaza Strip. Several number of them have been shot down by the Resistance forces.

RHM/5185208

News Code 171887

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News