Zionist regime's spy drone shot down in Gaza

A spy drone belonging to the Zionist regime’s army, which was gathering information over the Gaza Strip, was shot down at the initiative of the Palestinian Resistance forces.

The drone is said to have been flying in the airspace east of Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip.

The Zionist Air Force frequently uses drones to spy on the positions and fortifications of the Resistance forces in the Gaza Strip. Several number of them have been shot down by the Resistance forces.

