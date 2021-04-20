Zionist forces raid occupied lands, arrest Palestinians

Zionist forces still continue their hostile actions against Palestinians in the occupied lands and territories. Zionist forces launched a large-scale offensive attack in Al Sa’adiya area of occupied lands, Al-Ahad News reported.

According to the report, a fierce clash broke out in Al Sa’adiya area following the widespread attack of Zionist forces on Palestinians. The Zionist forces used bullets and tear gas against Palestinians.

Eyewitnesses said that Zionist forces detained a number of Palestinian citizens without any charges following the clashes. However, in recent days and weeks, the hostile actions of Zionist military forces have intensified in the occupied territories.

Earlier, United Nations in a report had announced that a number of 167 Palestinians had been detained in various parts of the West Bank in just two weeks and about 20 buildings have been completely destroyed or confiscated in parts of the West Bank and occupied lands.

MA/5193642