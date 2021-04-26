Abbas emphasizes on holding Palestinian elections in Al-Quds

“We still emphasize our position on the need to hold Palestinian elections in occupied lands and territories,” Abbas reiterated.

Al-Quds is the red line of Palestinians, he said, adding, “It is natural that without Quds, Palestinian national elections will not be feasible. We continue to emphasize our position on the need for elections to be held in the occupied lands and territories,” Elnashra reported.

Elections must be held throughout Palestine including occupied territories. The international community must put pressure on the Israeli regime to prevent its sabotage ahead of elections in Palestine, he underlined.

This is while, earlier, ‘Abdullah Abdullah’, a member of Palestinian "Fatah" movement, announced that leaders of Zionist regime had officially stated their opposition to holding any elections in occupied lands and territories.

MA/5197833