IRGC forces kill 2 terrorist elements in clashes in Marivan

The public relations department of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Hamze Sayyid al-Shohada Base, said in a statement that the local forces of the base clashed with a team of terrorists affiliated with anti-Revolution armed groups in the Marivan County located in the western Kordestan province on Wednesday evening.

According to the IRGC base's statement, during the operation at 8:05 pm local time, two terrorist elements were killed, a few of them were wounded and the rest could escape the scene due to the region's dense forests in the dark.

Two IRGC servicemen were also martyred in the clashes, the statement further said.

KI/5195245