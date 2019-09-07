Border guard martyred in western Iran

The clash happened during the border guards’ patrols near a borderline late Friday when they encountered an armed group who were trying to illegally enter the country.

Sergeant Major Majid Shiripaz was martyred and Sergeant Moslem Gharibi Dehgoli was injured during the battle.

Last month, an Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) force was martyred in the northwestern border city of Piranshahr.

A day later, IRGC’s Hamzeh Seyed al-Shohada Base announced that members of the terrorist cell responsible for martyring the IRGC member were killed or arrested in a joint operation.

