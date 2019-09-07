  1. Politics
7 September 2019 - 15:35

Border guard martyred in western Iran

SANANDAJ, Sep. 07 (MNA) – An Iranian border guard was martyred and another one was wounded in a clash with a terrorist group at the western borders of Iran, near Marivan county in Kordestan province.

The clash happened during the border guards’ patrols near a borderline late Friday when they encountered an armed group who were trying to illegally enter the country.

Sergeant Major Majid Shiripaz was martyred and Sergeant Moslem Gharibi Dehgoli was injured during the battle.

Last month, an Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) force was martyred in the northwestern border city of Piranshahr.

A day later, IRGC’s Hamzeh Seyed al-Shohada Base announced that members of the terrorist cell responsible for martyring the IRGC member were killed or arrested in a joint operation.

