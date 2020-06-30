Exports from Iran’s Kordestan up 67% in three months

Bakhtiar Rahmanipour also added the province’s exports witnessed a 67% jump in terms of volume compared with the corresponding period of last year.

He added that over 57,000 cargo trucks exited Kordestan’s border crossings and 13,137 vehicles entered the country through them in the three-month period.

The trades between the Iranian province and Iraq were halted for over three months due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In early June, Bashmagh border market – the only transit route between Kordestan province and Iraq – resumed working after a nearly 100-day hiatus.

Iranian and Iraqi delegations had earlier convened in the western Iranian city of Marivan and decided to reopen the border market while observing health protocols.

The trucks have to pass through sanitizing tunnels at both sides of the border. While Iran is providing free services, the Iraqi Kurdistan region is charging the trucks upon entering the region, Iranian Kurdistan province deputy governor-general Khaled Jafari said.

