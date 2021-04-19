Deputy chief of IRGC Quds passes away

The deputy chief of the IRGC Quds Force Brigadier General Seyyed Mohammad Hejazi passed away due to a heart attack on Sunday night, Public Relations of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced.

Iran’s Parl. speaker emphasizes deepening ties with Serbia

In his meeting with Serbian Foreign Minister Nikola Selaković in Tehran on Sunday, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf emphasized the need for expanding cooperation between Iran and Serbia in various fields.

The two countries of Iran and Serbia have an age-old and longstanding relationship, Ghalibad said and emphasized broadening bilateral ties in industrial, trade, agricultural, cultural and tourism fields.

Drone power of Iran Army 'winning card' of Armed Forces

Today, the drone capability of the Iran Army is the power and winning card of the Armed Forces which be used on the battlefield if needed, said Army Chief Commander Major General Mousavi.

He made the remarks on the occasion of April 18, i.e. Army National Day in Iran, on the sidelines of military parades of the Iran Army, saying, “What you witnessed today, was a small part of the capabilities of the Army which was displayed in full compliance with health protocols.”

Vienna talks pursuing clear picture of sanctions lifting

Iran’s permanent representative to Vienna-based international organizations said that what is being pursued and discussed in Vienna is to create a clear picture of the lifting of sanctions.

"Identifying and listing sanctions lifting measures is necessary for this transparency, as well as assessing the seriousness of the US in its claim to return and full adherence to the JCPOA and its compliance with the declared policy of the country," he added.

Iran underlines need for security, stability in Balkans

In his meeting with the Serbian Foreign Minister Nikola Selaković, Iranian President Rouhani pointed to bilateral issues and international developments.

In addition to scientific cooperation in the fight against the coronavirus, Rouhani noted that Iran has always supported Serbia's national unity.

The Iranian President also emphasized the need to strengthen international cooperation between Tehran and Belgrade.

Iran unveils two advanced defense systems

Two advanced homegrown defense systems were unveiled during the parade of units of the Army Air Defense Force on the occasion of April 18, National Army Day of Iran.

"Zolfaqar" and "Shahid Majid" are the two advanced defense systems that were showcased in today's parade.

