3rd Iran-Pakistan border crossing to be inaugurated on Wed.

The third official crossing between Iran and Pakistan will be inaugurated simultaneously with the visit of the Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami to southern Iranian Sistan and Baluchestan province and with the presence of Pakistani officials.

Commutes between the two countries are done via Mirjaveh and Jaleq borders, presently.

The Foreign Ministers of Iran and Pakistan met on the sidelines of the International Heart of Asia Conference in Dushanbe, Tajikistan on March 30 to discuss the latest developments in bilateral relations and stressed the need to increase bilateral trade, economic cooperation, and the development of border markets.

The second official border crossing opened between Iran and Pakistan in December last year at Rimdan-Gabd with the presence of Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami, and Pakistan’s Minister of Defense production Zobaida Jalal and other officials.

Setting up border markets with Iran is on Pakistan's agenda.

