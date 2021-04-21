  1. Economy
Apr 21, 2021, 3:30 PM

Trade at Pishin-Mand Crossing between Iran, Pakistan resumes

Trade at Pishin-Mand Crossing between Iran, Pakistan resumes

TEHRAN, Apr. 21 (MNA) – The Pishin-Mand Border Crossing between Iran and Pakistan resumed activities during a ceremony attended by Iranian and Pakistani officials on Wednesday.

In the re-opening ceremony of the Pishin-Mand Border Crossing, the Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami and some other provincial officials from the southeastern Iranian province of Sistan-Baluchestan were present, and from the Pakistani side, Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal attended the ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, the Iranian minister said that reopening of the Pishin-Mand border crossing four months after re-opening of another shared border gate called Rimdan-Gabd Border Crossing shows the two countries' willingness to increase their economic cooperation. 

Eslami added that expanding relations with neighboring countries has been a priority for the Iranian government, underlining that shared cultural and religious similarities between the two nations provide the necessary ground for further expanding bilateral cooperation.

Pishin-Mand border gate was the third border crossing reopened between Iran and Pakistan. 

KI/FNA14000201000373

News Code 172387
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/172387/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News