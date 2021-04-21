Trade at Pishin-Mand Crossing between Iran, Pakistan resumes

In the re-opening ceremony of the Pishin-Mand Border Crossing, the Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami and some other provincial officials from the southeastern Iranian province of Sistan-Baluchestan were present, and from the Pakistani side, Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal attended the ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, the Iranian minister said that reopening of the Pishin-Mand border crossing four months after re-opening of another shared border gate called Rimdan-Gabd Border Crossing shows the two countries' willingness to increase their economic cooperation.

Eslami added that expanding relations with neighboring countries has been a priority for the Iranian government, underlining that shared cultural and religious similarities between the two nations provide the necessary ground for further expanding bilateral cooperation.

Pishin-Mand border gate was the third border crossing reopened between Iran and Pakistan.

KI/FNA14000201000373