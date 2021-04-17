Pakistan eyes developing border marketplaces with Iran

Minister for Defense Production of Pakistan Zubaida Jalal Khan, who is the High Representative of Pakistan to follow plans related to the establishment of new border crossings with the Islamic Republic of Iran, said that the development of joint border marketplaces between the two countries has been put atop agenda of Islamabad.

During her visit to Balochistan province and visiting cities bordering with the Islamic Republic of Iran, she discussed Pakistan government’s efforts to strengthen bilateral trade with Iran and develop joint border marketplaces with the province's trade and trade officials.

The second official border crossing point of the two neighboring countries of Iran and Pakistan, Iran’s 'Rimdan' Border Crossing and Pakistan’s 'Gabd' Border Crossing, was officially inaugurated on December 20, 2020 in the presence of Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami and Ms. Zubaida Jalal Khan Minister for Defense Production of Pakistan.

This was the first step in establishing a new official border between Iran and Pakistan in 1999. After Mirjavah border, Iran’s ‘Rimdan’ Border Crossing as the second official border with Pakistan started its trade and business activity.

Earlier, the border crossing was active like the previous borders including Kouhak and Jalagh border crossings.

With the establishment of joint border marketplaces, people living in border areas will legally benefit from commercial facilities, Zubaida Jalal Khan Minister for Defense Production of Pakistan stated.

It should be noted that Iranian and Pakistani foreign ministers met and held talks on the sidelines of the International Conference on the Heart of Asia in Tajikistan on March 30 to discuss the latest developments in bilateral relations and stressed the need to increase bilateral trade, economic cooperation and the development of cross-border markets.

MA/IRN84297647