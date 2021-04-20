Pak foreign ministry releases statement on FM visit to Iran

"Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi will undertake an official visit to Iran on 20-22 April 2021 at the invitation of Foreign Minister Dr. Javad Zarif," the statement read.

"During the visit, the Foreign Minister will have delegation-level talks with Foreign Minister Zarif. He will also call on President Dr. Hassan Rouhani and Speaker of the Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf. The Foreign Minister will also visit the city of Mashhad."

"During the delegation-level talks, the two Foreign Ministers would review bilateral relations with a view to further deepening cooperation in diverse fields. The two sides will discuss the regional security situations including the latest developments in the Afghan Peace Process and the Jammu & Kashmir dispute. They will also deliberate on strengthening regional cooperation under the umbrella of Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO)."

"Foreign Minister Qureshi’s visit to Iran is part of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries. Foreign Minister Zarif visited Pakistan in November 2020 at the invitation of Foreign Minister Qureshi, while the two Foreign Ministers met on 30 March 2021 on the sidelines of the 9th session of the Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process Ministerial Conference in Dushanbe, Tajikistan. Foreign Minister Qureshi last visited Iran in January 2020."

Pakistani Foreign Minister's regional tour to four countries, including Islamic Republic of Iran, began yesterday with a focus on strengthening bilateral relations and consensus to advance Afghan peace process.

