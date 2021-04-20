Iran welcoming increase of relations between regional states

Iraj Masjedi assessed Iran's relations with Iraq as good and developing in various cultural and economic dimensions.

Iran supports the development of Iraq's relations with the Arab world, he said, adding that regarding the discussions on Baghdad's mediation to de-escalate tensions between the countries of the region, Iran welcomes and encourages any move that leads to the development of relations, cooperation and closeness between Iraq and the Arab countries, neighbors and the region.

The envoy stressed that the presence of US troops is not in the interest of Iraq and the region, and the armed forces in Iraq and the region alone can provide security, adding that the case of the assassination of the martyrs Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis is being pursued by the two countries in different judicial, legal and political, and international aspects.

Referring to the reciprocal visits of officials from Iran and Iraq to Tehran and Baghdad, he said that despite the coronavirus situation, agreements have been reached between Iran and Iraq in the field of trade.

