US welcomes Iran’s role in Yemen: Envoy

Although the United States has been a major supplier of weapons to the invading Saudi-led coalition since start of Yemeni war, the envoy has claimed that Iran's support for Houthis (Ansarullah) is "significant and deadly."

Elsewhere in his remarks, Lenderking claimed that conflict in Yemen’s Ma'rib area is the greatest threat to peace efforts.

Saudi-led coalition has targeted poor country of Yemen with heavy air, land and sea attacks since March 2015 to restore power to ousted and fugitive Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi.

These attacks have led to the destruction of Yemen's infrastructures and spread of poverty, unemployment as well as spread of infectious and communicable diseases in this poor Arab country. Tens of thousands of Yemeni civilians have been killed and injured since the attacks began.

UN experts describe Yemen as the scene of world's greatest humanitarian crisis. More than 75% of Yemeni population is currently in need of some kind of humanitarian assistance and support. In the meantime, millions do not know where their next meal will come from.

