2 civilians killed, 7 wounded in Saudi attack on Maʼrib

The Saudi coalition continues its brutal military attacks in various parts of Yemen and bombed the southern part of Ma'rib province, Al-Masirah reported.

According to the report, the "Rahabah" area in the south of Ma'rib province was targeted by Saudi coalition fighters and two Yemeni civilians were martyred and seven others were seriously injured in the attacks.

Al-Masirah reported yesterday that fighter jets affiliated with the Saudi coalition have targeted Ma'rib province more than 30,000 times since the beginning of the invasion of Yemen.

