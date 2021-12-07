Iran, Indonesia hold 7th round of human rights talks

The delegation of Islamic Republic of Iran was chaired by Ms. Sharifi Sadr the Director General of Women and Human Rights of Ministry of Foreign Affairs while Indonesian delegation was chaired by the Director General of Human Rights of Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Getting acquainted with the human rights situation in two countries, creating a better understanding of existing realities and exchanging experiences between Islamic Republic of Iran and Indonesia in the field of human rights were of the main aims behind these talks.

The two sides exchanged their views on the issues and developments of human rights between the two countries, cooperation in areas of interest within the framework of human rights mechanisms of the United Nations and other international forums, cooperation in promoting and protecting rights of women, rights of individuals with disabilities and human rights measures taken during the global coronavirus pandemic.

Iranian side, while appreciating Indonesia's position in voting against the resolution on human rights situation in Islamic Republic of Iran, called for the expansion of cooperation and collaboration between the two countries in international forums.

At the end of the talks, the two sides agreed to continue their annual cooperation and hold the next round of talks on human rights cooperation hosted by Jakarta in 2022.

