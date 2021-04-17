  1. Politics
FM Zarif to visit Indonesia on Sunday

TEHRAN, Apr. 17 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will travel to Indonesia on Sunday to hold talks with the country's officials.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh announced Friday night the visit of Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to Indonesia on Sunday.

According to the spokesman, Zarif will meet with Indonesian officials to discuss bilateral relations and other issues of mutual interest.

Zarif has traveled to five Central Asian countries in recent weeks. The foreign minister traveled to Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan to meet with officials from those countries.

