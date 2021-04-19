Zarif hails Indonesia’s stance in UNSC for preserving JCPOA

In his meeting with Indonesian Foreign Minister Ms. Rento Marsudi in Indonesian capital Jakarta on Monday, Zarif appreciated the principled positions adopted by Indonesia in the UN Security Council to maintain JCPOA and implementation of UNSCR 2231.

Zarif pointed to the 70th year of friendly and amicable relations between the two countries of Iran and Indonesia and praised principled positions of Indonesia in the UN Security Council (UNSC) in maintaining Iran’s nuclear deal.

He expressed his satisfaction with the increased trade and economic volume between Iran and Indonesia.

The two countries of Iran and Indonesia have vast potentials and capacities to broaden mutual economic ties, he said and emphasized the need for accelerating in finalization of Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) between Iran and Indonesia.

Indonesian foreign minister, for her part, praised the growing amicable and friendly ties between the two countries of Iran and Indonesia in various fields especially economic area and expressed hope that trade ties between the two countries will be facilitated using joint business commission.

Support for international law as well as exchange of views on the latest developments in the peace process in Afghanistan were of the other topics discussed by the two sides.

