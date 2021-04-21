Moscow's response to anti-Russia moves to be swift, decisive

Vladimir Putin made the comments during his annual speech on Wednesday afternoon. During the speech, the Russian president warned that Russia's response to western countries' provocations would be swift and decisive, and expressed hope that no country would cross Russia's red lines.

His warning came amid new escalated tensions between Russia and the West and new sanctions imposed by Washington on Moscow, as well as anti-Russian actions done by Western powers over Ukraine.

Putin said that Russia wants to have good relations with all members of the international community, warning against hostile movements stressing that Russia's response will be unparalleled, swift and decisive.

He said that there was a major plot against Minsk to topple Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, saying that the attempted assassination against the head of a state would mean crossing all redlines.

Elsewhere, he condemned illegitimate sanctions and hailed Russia's role in de-escalating tensions in Syria, Libya and the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

In recent days, the United States and its allies have increased their provocative actions against Russin under the pretext of supporting Ukraine. According to media reports, a US Air Force C-130 aircraft recently landed at an airbase in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. The plane is said to have carried military equipment and personnel to assist the Ukrainian army. Furthermore, the US administration imposed new sanctions on 32 Russian individuals and entities on Thursday.

