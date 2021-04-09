Yemeni drone targets Saudi 'Jizan' airport

The Spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree said in a statement that Yemeni Air Forces accurately hit Fighter Jets' Hangers at Jizan airport with Qasif K2 drones, Al-Masirah reported.

The operation of targeting the enemy's Fighter Jets' Hangers comes within the legitimate response to the continuation of the aggression and the siege on our country, he added.

Earlier on Wednesday night, the Yemeni Air Force targeted King Khalid Air Base in the Saudi city of Khamis Mushait, some 884 kilometers south of the Saudi capital Riyadh, in retaliation for the Saudi regime’s ongoing military aggression and blockade against the country.

Yemen’s Air Force has stepped up the retaliatory attacks on Saudi Arabia in recent months, saying the strikes will continue as long as Riyadh carries on with its airstrikes and blockade.

