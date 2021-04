SHAHR-E-REY, Apr. 20 (MNA) – On the occasion of auspicious month of Ramadan, recitation of Holy Quran is held at the Holy Shrine of Hazrat Abdol Azim al-Hasani (PBUH) with the presence of country’s distinguished international reciters.

Given the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the country, the ceremony of recitation of Holy Quran is held without the participation of pilgrims and interested individuals can watch the program through IRIB ‘Quran’ Channel.