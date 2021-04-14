Leader reiterates Iran's final say on JCPOA

Speaking in a local ceremony held to mark the start of the holy month of Ramadan, Ayatollah Khamenei pointed to several issues, including the ongoing talks between Iran and the remaining JCPOA signatories in Vienna.

"We have already declared Iran's policy. Sanctions must be removed first. Once we are certain that has been done, we will carry out our commitments. This is because they have broken their promises tens of times, and it is the same now."

“We do not have any argument on this issue but they should be careful that the sides do not drag their feet because that will be to the detriment of the country.”

The fact that the Americans talk of direct and indirect talks is not because that they want to negotiate and accept the right word, rather, this is because they want to impose their false stance, added the Leader.

Europeans confess in their private meetings that Iran is right but when it comes to making decisions, these countries have no independence, noted the Leader, adding that America is also a bully.

