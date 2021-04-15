Zionists concerned with Iran's retaliation for Natanz

While Iran regards the Zionist regime responsible for the recent incident in Natanz, Olmert said in an interview with WABC that, "I am not sure that Israel did that, and I advise the Iranians to remain calm."

Although Olmert apparently claimed that the Zionist regime was not afraid of the Iranian threat but he expressed concern about Iran's revenge.

He called on the Biden administration to provide security for the Israeli regime.

Iran announced that proper retaliation awaits Zionists for the Natanz incident.

Natanz incident took place in a part of the electricity distribution network of Shahid Ahmadi Roshan facility in Natanz, a uranium enrichment center located in the city of the same name in Iran’s central province of Isfahan.

In his reaction to the incident that occurred in Natanz Nuclear Site, Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Chief Ali-Akbar Salehi said that Iran reserves the right to act against perpetrators of the Natanz incident.

Iran says it reserves the right to give the proper response to the Zionist regime’s act of sabotage in the nuclear facility at the right time and right place.

