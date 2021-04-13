Haddad Adel felicitates China on 100th anniv. of CPC

In an interview with Xinhua, he said non-interference in other countries' domestic affairs is the "most important characteristic" of the international image of China and its ruling party.



Under the leadership of the CPC, instead of seeking to dominate or control other countries in international relations, China has been carrying out exchanges and cooperation with other countries, Haddad-Adel added.



"I hope such exchanges and cooperation will increase day by day," he said.



This year marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CPC. Haddad-Adel said he would like to congratulate the Chinese nation and government on this occasion.



The key to China's success is that Chinese leaders have adapted Marxism to Chinese realities, he said.



Regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, he said that by managing to control the disease and then develop vaccines for it, China "taught a model by controlling and managing it."



"This is the sign that social and people welfare is important in China," he said.



