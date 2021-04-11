Removal of JCPOA-related sanctions not sufficient

“It is not sufficient to only remove the JCPOA-related sanctions. Trump’s sanctions imposed under other labels need to be removed as well,” the source told Press TV Sunday, referring to the nuclear deal formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

Further, the anti-Iran sanctions imposed by the administration of former president Barack Obama under the so-called Iran Sanctions Act (ISA) and the visa program will have to be terminated, the source added.

“In addition to the Trump-era sanctions, the United States must also remove the Obama-era sanctions that are in violation of the JCPOA.”

On Friday, envoys from Iran and the P4+1 group of countries — Britain, France, Russia, and China plus Germany — wrapped up four days of talks in the Austrian capital aimed at removing sanctions on Tehran and discussing other issues.

Iran’s top negotiator Abbas Araqchi said there was no agreement yet on how the sanctions would be removed and their removal would be verified.

The Islamic Republic says it has to verify any step taken by the US to undo its past wrongs.

The source underlined the need for a “definite” removal of the coercive meaures, saying the US envoy would return to Washington empty-handed from the next round of Vienna talks scheduled for next Wednesday if America refuses to accept Iran's conditions.

A US delegation had traveled to Vienna this week, but it did not have Iran’s permission to attend the discussions.

During the negotiations, two expert-level working groups discussed the sanctions Washington might remove as well as the nuclear curbs Tehran might observe, and reported their conclusions to the JCPOA Joint Commission.

The JCPOA was signed under Trump’s predecessor Barack Obama, between Iran and six world states — namely the US, Germany, France, Britain, Russia and China — in 2015. It was endorsed by the UN under Security Council Resolution 2231.

However, Washington’s exit in May 2018 and the subsequent re-imposition of unilateral sanctions against Tehran left the future of the accord in limbo.

