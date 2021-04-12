Enrichment process currently going on in Natanz: AEOI chief

"Yesterday's incident in the Shahid Ahmadi Roshan facility in Natanz did not disrupt the enrichment and the emergency power supply of the complex was connected," said Ali-Akbar Salehi on the sidelines of the opening ceremony of quantum laboratories on Monday.

Stating that the enrichment process is currently going on in Natanz and the Iranian nuclear process is not stopping, he added, "Damaged centrifuges will be replaced with more powerful centrifuges in the next few days."

Referring to the claim of the dissident media that the activities of the Natanz site would be delayed for 9 months, Salehi highlighted, "In the shortest time, Natanz site will continue to work with 50% more capacity."

The spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi said on Sunday that an incident took place in a part of the electricity distribution network of Shahid Ahmadi Roshan facility in Natanz.

Following the incident, AEOI Chief Ali-Akbar Salehi slammed the “act of sabotage”, noting that the international community, as well as the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), must deal with such “nuclear terrorism” that targets Iran’s facilities.

