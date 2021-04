The spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi told Fars News Agency on Sunday that the incident took place in a part of the electricity distribution network of Shahid Ahmadi Roshan facility in Natanz.

Fortunately, the incident did not cause any human injuries or pollution, he added.

According to Kamalvandi, the causes of the accident are under investigation and further information will be announced later.

