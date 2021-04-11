Rights reserved to act against Natanz incident perpetrators

In his reaction to today’s incident that occurred in Natanz Nuclear Site, Ali-Akbar Salehi reiterated that the incident shows the defeat of the opponents of the country's industrial and political progress, who spare no effort to prevent the significant development of the nuclear industry.

The move also indicates the failure of opponents of the Islamic Republic of Iran in recent nuclear talks for the lifting oppressive and cruel US sanctions imposed against the country, he added.

While condemning this heinous move, the Islamic Republic of Iran calls on the international community and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to deal with perpetrators of this nuclear terrorism, the AEOI chief highlighted.

Salehi further emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran reserves the rights to act against perpetrators of this heinous move.

To thwart such heinous moves, the Islamic Republic of Iran is also seriously pursuing the expansion and development of its nuclear industry and efforts to lift oppressive sanctions imposed against the country, Salehi added.

The spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi said on Sunday that an incident took place in a part of the electricity distribution network of Shahid Ahmadi Roshan facility in Natanz.

Fortunately, the incident did not cause any human injuries or pollution, he added.

The causes of the accident are under investigation and further information will be announced later.

