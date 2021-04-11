Sabotage probably happened again in Natanz Facility: MP

"This incident on the anniversary of National Nuclear Technology Day and during Iran's efforts to force the West to lift sanctions is highly suspected of sabotage and infiltration," wrote a member of the Iranian Parliament's Energy Commission on Sunday in a tweet.

"Today, after being informed about this incident, we are following the dimensions and details of the issue in the parliament, and after conclusion, the results will be announced," he added.

The spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi said on Sunday that an incident took place in a part of the electricity distribution network of Shahid Ahmadi Roshan facility in Natanz.

Fortunately, the incident did not cause any human injuries or pollution, he added.

According to Kamalvandi, the causes of the accident are under investigation and further information will be announced later.

ZZ/NasimOnline