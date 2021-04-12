Natanz incident to strengthen Iran's position in coming talks

Mohammad Javad Zarif made the remarks in his meeting with the members of the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee on Monday, according to IRNA.

In this meeting, Zarif presented a complete report on last week's talks in Vienna and explained how to follow the country's definite positions in these talks.

Referring to yesterday's incident in Natanz, the Foreign Minister stressed the need for proper protection of facilities and nuclear scientists in this critical situation.

Zarif said that the political and military officials of the Zionist regime had explicitly stated that they would not allow progress in lifting the oppressive sanctions and now they think that they will achieve their goal but the Zionists will be responded to by further nuclear progress.

Natanz will be made stronger than before using more advanced machines, he noted, adding that they are wrong if they think that this will weaken Iran's position in talks. "On the contrary, this act will strengthen Iran's position in the negotiations."

The negotiating parties should know that if they used to face enrichment facilities with first-generation machines, now Natanz can be full of advanced centrifuges with multiple enrichment capacities, the minister stressed.

The Zionists want to take revenge on the Iranian people for their success in way of lifting the oppressive sanctions, but Iran will not allow them and will take revenge for these actions on the Zionists, Zarif highlighted.

The spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi said on Sunday that an incident took place in a part of the electricity distribution network of Shahid Ahmadi Roshan facility in Natanz.

In his reaction to today’s incident that occurred in Natanz Nuclear Site, Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Chief Ali-Akbar Salehi said that Iran reserves the rights to act against perpetrators of the Natanz incident.

