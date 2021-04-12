  1. Politics
Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on April 12

TEHRAN, Apr. 12 (MNA) – Mehr News takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Monday, April 12.

Ettela’at:

Critical talks with S Korean PM in Tehran 

VP Jahangiri calls on S Korea to release Iran’s frozen assets ASAP

AEOI Chief: Iran one of world's radiopharmaceuticals exporters

Iran:

Frozen asset-related talks with S Korean PM in Tehran 

AEOI Chief: Rights reserved to act against Natanz terrorist incident perpetrators

Jam-e Jam:

What message is being conveyed by S Korean PM visit to Tehran?

AEOI Chief:  Natanz incident a “nuclear terrorism”

Donyay-e Eghtesad:

S Korean PM travels Tehran after 44 yrs

RHM

