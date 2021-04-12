Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on April 12

Ettela’at:
Critical talks with S Korean PM in Tehran
VP Jahangiri calls on S Korea to release Iran’s frozen assets ASAP
AEOI Chief: Iran one of world's radiopharmaceuticals exporters
Iran:
Frozen asset-related talks with S Korean PM in Tehran
AEOI Chief: Rights reserved to act against Natanz terrorist incident perpetrators
Jam-e Jam:
What message is being conveyed by S Korean PM visit to Tehran?
AEOI Chief: Natanz incident a “nuclear terrorism”
Donyay-e Eghtesad:
S Korean PM travels Tehran after 44 yrs
