AEOI spokesman injured during visit to Natanz Facility

According to IRIB, hours after an incident took place at the electricity distribution network of Shahid Mostafa Ahmadi Roshan nuclear facility in Natanz on Sunday, Kamalvandi visited the site along with the head of the AEOI Ali-Akbar Salehi and sustained an injury while doing an inspection.

The spokesman was immediately transferred to a hospital in the nearby city of Kashan.

According to the head of the Kashan medical university, Alireza Moraveji, the incident happened during inspection after Kamalvandi fell from a height of seven meters.

He added that the AEOI spokesman’s overall health is satisfactory, but his ankle and head have sustained fractures.

Following the electricity blackout in the Natanz facility earlier on the day, Salehi slammed the “act of sabotage”, noting that the international community, as well as the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), must deal with such “nuclear terrorism” that targets Iran’s facilities.

Natanz is a uranium enrichment center located in the city of the same name in Iran’s central province of Isfahan.

It is among the sites being monitored by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) under a 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and major powers, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

