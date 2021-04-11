Foreign media hype on cause of incident in Natanz 'dismissed'

The news published by some foreign media outlets on the cause of today's incident in Natanz Enrichment Facility is just media hype and has no real basis, he reiterated.

The technical team has been present at the Natanz Nuclear Enrichment Site since the outbreak of the incident and is investigating the cause behind the incident, the supervisor added.

Presently, a complex of possibilities regarding the occurrence of this incident is being carefully examined and necessary information will be provided as soon as the cause of the incident is specified.

The spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi said on Sunday that an incident took place in a part of the electricity distribution network of Shahid Ahmadi Roshan facility in Natanz.

Fortunately, the incident did not cause any human injuries or pollution, he added.

According to Kamalvandi, the causes of the accident are under investigation and further information will be announced later.

