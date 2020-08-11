Iran rejects reports on partial sanctions removal

Mousavi on Tuesday rejected the media reports citing an anonymous source about the temporary removal of part of the so-called non-targeted sanctions on Tehran, saying, "Such comments are unreal fabricated reports whose purpose is not clear."

He added, “It is not unlikely that the failure of the US’ policy of sanctions would be a source of quarrel between Europe and the US, but what relates to the Islamic Republic of Iran is that the US’ unilateral sanctions are illegal and cruel, and according to the JCPOA and the UNSC Resolution 2231, the US must remove and deactivate all of the sanctions it has reimposed after its withdrawal from the JCPOA."

