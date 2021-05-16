Iran must make most of neighbors' potentials: MP

"Iranian negotiating team must keep in mind that Westerners never treat us honestly", said Iranian lawmaker Jafar Ghaderi while speaking in an interview with Mehr News Agency.

"We should not be optimistic and hope that they will keep their promises and words”, he stressed.

Saying the enemies of the Islamic Republic of Iran are seeking any opportunity to create problems and restrictions for us, he said, ”In this situation, instead of focusing on reviving JCPOA and negotiating with the West, the government should immediately prepare the strategic document agreements between Iran and China.”

Stressing that the Islamic Republic of Iran does not need JCPOA, he added, “Iranian officials need to learn from the past and make the most of the potential of neighboring countries.”

