EU sanctions 11 Iranian individuals, entities

TEHRAN, Apr. 12 (MNA) – The European Union on Monday added eight Iranian individuals and three entities to its sanctions list on the pretext of human rights violation.

The travel bans and asset freezes are the first time the EU has imposed sanctions on Iran on the pretext of human rights abuses since 2013, Reuters reported.

The individuals to be targeted include members of Basij Organization and IRGC.

One of the most senior Iranians to be targeted was the IRGC Chief Hossein Salami.

The EU also targeted the Commander of IRGC Basij Volunteer Forces Gholamreza Soleimani.

Reuters reported on March 31 that EU ambassadors had agreed the sanctions, which now take effect.

This is while Iran has repeatedly rejected accusations by the West of human rights abuses JCPOA talks are underway in Vienna.

