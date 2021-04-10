Nuclear technology, 'one of Iran’s power components': Vaezi

In his Twitter account on Saturday on the occasion of commemoration of National Day of Nuclear Technology, Mahmoud Vaezi wrote, “Nuclear technology is one of the components of power of the Islamic Republic of Iran. In spite of all biased and unjust propaganda waged by enemies against the country in the international arena, this capability and potential has been achieved with full transparency and legality.”

Once some people in the country claimed with bias or as a result of their ignorance that Iran’s nuclear industry had been shut down as a result of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), he said, adding, “After a few years, the United States withdrew from Iran’s nuclear deal, JCPOA, illegally and unilaterally and the Establishment decided to revive some aspects of nuclear program which had been reduced or halted under JCPOA using clear and transparent mechanism.”

At the initiative taken by the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), the task was implemented in a very short period and in some aspects, country’s nuclear activities were promoted to a level even beyond what was conducted in the country before JCPOA very soon, he emphasized.

Undoubtedly, this strategic capability is due to the valuable efforts of scientists of the country in AEOI in a way that these efforts brought about salient achievements for the Islamic Iran in the global arenas, Vaezi added.

President’s Chief of Staff seized this opportunity to congratulate National Day of Nuclear Technology to the noble people and all scientists and functionaries of this technology in the country and thanked all of them who took giant stride for the growth and excellence of nuclear industry of the country.

