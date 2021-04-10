1,158 displaced children in Nigeria infected by measles

Doctors Without Borders, which is collaborating with the Nigerian health authorities, said on Friday in a statement most of the patients were children from families displaced from their homes by terror attacks in the area.

“So far a total of 1,158 children with measles have been received in Gwange pediatric hospital in Maiduguri,” Anadolu quoted him as saying.

David Thérond, the organization’s head in the country, said cases of measles among children have risen since Dec. 3, 2020 when the first patient was admitted at a pediatrics hospital in the area.

He said Zarbamari, a small town some 20 kilometers (12 miles) from the capital with over 45,000 people, has 58% of the total infected patients.

He said the organization has set up a medical team in collaboration with local health authorities to halt the spread of the disease.

“A vaccination campaign is required to decrease the number of cases,” he said.

A West African country, Nigeria witnesses the measles epidemic every year, especially from February to May.

More prevalent in hot weather, measles is a viral infectious disease that causes fever and red spot or rashes on the skin.

MAH/AA