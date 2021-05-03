97 Nigeirans killed in armed attacks in a week

Numerous people were injured in the attacks since Monday across different parts of the West African country, Anadolu reported.

State Governor Abubakar Bello had confirmed earlier that at least 3,000 people were displaced when Boko Haram terrorists attacked Kaure, a remote community in the northern Niger State.

Boko Haram launched a bloody insurgency in 2009 in northeastern Nigeria but later spread its activities to the neighboring Niger, Chad, and Cameroon, prompting a military response.

More than 30,000 people have been killed and nearly 3 million displaced in a decade of Boko Haram's terror activities in Nigeria, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

Violence committed by Boko Haram has affected 26 million people in the Lake Chad region and displaced 2.6 million others, according to the UN Refugee Agency.

HJ/PR