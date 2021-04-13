Iranian top negotiator departs for Vienna

The 18th Joint Commission of JCPOA kicked off on April 2, in which the representatives of the countries decided to continue the talks in person in Vienna.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman said on Monday, "On Friday, we had the end of the first round of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) Joint Commission. If the details are finalized according to the plan, negotiations will be held from Wednesday in the framework of lifting US unilateral sanctions."

In the first round of the JCPOA Joint Commission, the two sides agreed to establish two expert working groups in the field of sanctions and nuclear issues consisting of all members of the Joint Commission, including Iranian experts plus experts from the P4+1 countries.

