  1. Politics
May 4, 2021, 11:35 AM

Vienna talks making progress: Ulyanov

Vienna talks making progress: Ulyanov

TEHRAN, May 04 (MNA) –  “In real life the talks are making progress”, Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna said, criticizing some reports and comments about the lack of progress in the nuclear talks.

In a tweet on Thu., Mikhail Ulyanov criticized some reports and comments about the lack of progress in the talks in Vienna aimed at reviving JCPOA and returning the US to its commitments.

“Read with surprise comments of some analysts who claim that the Vienna talks on JCPOA are “collapsing”, he said.

 “This is wishful thinking of those who are against efforts to strengthen nuclear non-proliferation regime based on NPT”, the senior Russian diplomat noted.

 “In real life the talks are making progress”, he added.

Vienna talks making progress: Ulyanov

RHM/FNA14000214000047

News Code 172974
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/172974/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News