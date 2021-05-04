Vienna talks making progress: Ulyanov

In a tweet on Thu., Mikhail Ulyanov criticized some reports and comments about the lack of progress in the talks in Vienna aimed at reviving JCPOA and returning the US to its commitments.

“Read with surprise comments of some analysts who claim that the Vienna talks on JCPOA are “collapsing”, he said.

“This is wishful thinking of those who are against efforts to strengthen nuclear non-proliferation regime based on NPT”, the senior Russian diplomat noted.

“In real life the talks are making progress”, he added.

