Nuclear talks between IAEA, Iran postponed: Report

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) had previously announced that talks between the two sides began in early April and had expressed hope that it would achieve progresses in this field by early July.

A European diplomat told Reuters that talks have been delayed by a few weeks since April. The delay may be postponed for two weeks.

According to Reuters, one of the diplomats, on condition of anonymity, pointed to the technical problems as the main reason for the postponement of talks between Iran and the IAEA.

One of the other two diplomats also confirmed the delay, claiming that the IAEA delegation would be headed by inspection chief Massimo Aparo.

These diplomatic sources also stressed that the time for talks between the two sides will be in April.

According to Reuters, Iranian officials have not yet commented on the remarks raised by these sources.

