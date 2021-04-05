Araghchi arrives in Vienna to take part in JCPOA JC meeting

The 18th meeting of Joint Commission of JCPOA was held on Friday April 02 through video conference with the presence of delegations of Iran and P4 + 1 group and participants decided to follow continuation of this meeting in Austrian capital Vienna on Tuesday April 06.

Representatives of China, France, Germany, Russia, Britain, and Iran met virtually on Friday to discuss the prospect of a possible return of the United States to the JCPOA, also known as the Iran nuclear deal.

The Joint Commission meeting chaired on behalf of EU High Representative Josep Borrell by the Deputy Secretary-General and Political Director of the European External Action Service Enrique Mora.

MA/5182186