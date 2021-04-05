  1. Politics
Apr 5, 2021, 11:07 PM

Araghchi arrives in Vienna to take part in JCPOA JC meeting

Araghchi arrives in Vienna to take part in JCPOA JC meeting

TEHRAN, Apr. 05 (MNA) -- Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araghchi arrived in Austrian capital Vienna late on Monday in order to participate in joint commission meeting of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The 18th meeting of Joint Commission of JCPOA was held on Friday April 02 through video conference with the presence of delegations of Iran and P4 + 1 group and participants decided to follow continuation of this meeting in Austrian capital Vienna on Tuesday April 06.

Representatives of China, France, Germany, Russia, Britain, and Iran met virtually on Friday to discuss the prospect of a possible return of the United States to the JCPOA, also known as the Iran nuclear deal.

The Joint Commission meeting chaired on behalf of EU High Representative Josep Borrell by the Deputy Secretary-General and Political Director of the European External Action Service Enrique Mora.

MA/5182186

News Code 171738

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News