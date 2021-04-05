Uzbekistan Islamic center a step in combating extremism

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif paid a visit to the under-construction Islamic civilization center of Uzbekistan in Tashkent.

In this visit, Zarif hailed the step taken by the Uzbek president to build such an Islamic center, saying that its establishment was aimed at familiarizing young people with their original history and values.

The center increases reliance on Islamic beliefs and it helps to combat extremism, preventing oneself from misunderstanding real Islam, he said.

At the beginning of the visit, the head of the center explained that the center has been established to preserve and spread Islamic works.

