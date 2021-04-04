Hashd al-Sha’abi clashes with ISIL in Iraq's Tikrit

Hashd al-Sha'abi forces targeted ISIL takfiri elements in Tikrit in Saladin province, Al-Maalomah reported.

According to the report, the Hashd al-Sha'abi operation against ISIL takfiri terrorists in Tikrit began after the Takfiris executed two young fishermen in the city.

Iraqi sources say clashes between Hashd al-Sha'abi forces and ISIL terrorists continue.

Earlier, the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Information Office announced that some operations are being carried out to find ISIL elements and strengthen security and stability in the villages located south of Nineveh.

Following the liberation of Mosul in July 2017 and the end of the alleged caliphate of ISIL, many terrorists hid in the Iraqi provinces, especially Diyala, Kirkuk, Saladin, Al Anbar, and Nineveh, which have suitable geographical conditions for operations. They have carried out various terrorist operations over the past year.

