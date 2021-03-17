Hashd al-Sha’abi thwarts ISIL's attempt to infiltrate Saladin

While ISIL terrorist forces tried to enter areas in the eastern axis of Iraq's Saladin province, Hashd al-Sha’abi forces took action to prevent them to enter the province, Al-Maalomah reported.

According to the report, the timely arrival of the popular mobilization forces prevented the Takfiris from infiltrating the eastern axis of Saladin

Recently, Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units(PMU), known as Hashd al-Sha’abi and the Iraqi army launched a joint operation against the remnants of ISIL terrorist elements in the country. The operation was carried out in the Yathrib area, on the southern axis of Samarra.

Army and Hashd al-Sha’abi forces managed to confiscate some weapons belonging to the Takfiris of ISIL during the operation.

Following the liberation of Mosul in July 2017 and the end of the alleged caliphate of ISIL, many terrorists hid in the Iraqi provinces, especially Diyala, Kirkuk, Saladin, Al Anbar, and Nineveh, which have suitable geographical conditions for operations. They have carried out various terrorist operations over the past year.

