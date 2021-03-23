Iraq's PMU discovers largest ISIL weapons depot in Al-Anbar

Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), known as Hashd al-Sha'abi announced in a statement that the 27th Brigade of the PMU forces discovered a large number of weapons belonging to ISIL in the east of Al-Anbar province.

According to the statement, this warehouse is one of the largest ISIL weapons depots in Iraq.

In the Iraqi province of Al-Anbar, there are many explosives left by ISIL, some of which explode due to heat or various factors, killing and injuring civilians. In order to ensure the security of these areas and to prevent unfortunate incidents, the Iraqi security forces search every month for possible places of explosives and discover large quantities of these materials.

In recent days, the Iraqi Armed Forces also discovered explosives and weapons during operations in different parts of the country.

ZZ/IRN84272539