Iran, Pakistan navies cooperating on maritime peace, security

Commander of the Iranian Navy's Frrst Zone Admiral Jafar Tazakkor made the remarks in a ceremony welcoming a Pakistani flotilla that took a berth at Bandar Abbas port on Saturday morning.

He termed the level of relations between the Navy of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Navy of Pakistan as “promising”, saying that the neighboring navies “are cooperating to establish peace and maritime security."

"This cooperation has existed in the past and will continue in the future," The Iranian commander said.

Admiral Tazakkor added, "This visit of the Pakistan Navy is in line with the agreements between the two countries, and at the end of the visit, a joint exercise will be held.”

“Such trips and increasing bilateral interactions have a positive effect on securing shipping lines and maritime trade."

The commander of the First Naval Zone of the Iranian Army also said, “A meeting with the military officials of Hormozgan is also planned for this fleet and its members will visit the city of Bandar Abbas in compliance with the health protocols.”

A Pakistani fleet consisting of two naval vessels docked at Bandar Abbas on Saturday morning to further strengthen bilateral and friendly relations with Iran.

With the message of solidarity, peace and prosperity for the Iranian people and the region, Pakistan Navy Flotilla will be present at Bandar Abbas from 3 to 6 April.

The Pakistani fleet enters Bandar Abbas every April, which did not happen last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, said Chief of Staff of the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy.

On the last day of its presence in Bandar Abbas, the fleet will be escorted to the east of Lark Island by the Navy of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

