IRGC monitoring all movements on NW borders

Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour made the remarks paying a visit to Iranian borders in East Azarbaijan province.

He informed of the full readiness of the border guards of the Islamic Republic of Iran to protect the borders and establish peace and security in society.

"The forces and facilities are in full and necessary readiness," he said.

"Iran's northwestern borders, especially in East Azarbaijan province are in good conditions, and the intelligence forces and IRGC ground staff are monitoring all actions and movements on the northwestern borders," the commander added.

East Azarbaijan Province shares a 200 km border with the Republic of Azerbaijan and 35 km with Armenia and it is located in the northwestern part of the country.

