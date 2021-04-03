Iran, Pakistan to stage combined naval drill in coming days

The Iran-Pakistan combined naval exercise will be held in the coming days in Bandar Abbas and Lark Island with the aim of exchanging educational and intelligence experiences, securing region's maritime trade lines, good neighborliness and deepening relations between the two countries of Iran and Pakistan.

It should be noted that Pakistan's intelligence-combat and operational flotilla docked in Bandar Abbas on Saturday with the official welcome in 1st Naval Zone of Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

A Pakistani fleet consisting of two naval vessels docked at Bandar Abbas on Saturday morning to further strengthen bilateral and friendly relations with Iran.

With the message of solidarity, peace and prosperity for the Iranian people and the region, Pakistan Navy Flotilla will be present at Bandar Abbas from 3 to 6 April.

The Pakistani fleet enters Bandar Abbas every April, which did not happen last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, said Chief of Staff of the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy.

On the last day of its presence in Bandar Abbas, the fleet will be escorted to the east of Lark Island by the Navy of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

MA/IRN84282773